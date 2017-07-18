Tourism Up Under Trump, Collapses in Europe Following Terror & Migrant Invasion

Tourism to the United States is up since Donald Trump became president, while visitor numbers to holiday destinations throughout Europe are plummeting as a result of widespread terror attacks and the migrant invasion.

“Latest numbers from the U.S. Travel Association’s Travel Trends Index showed 6.6 percent growth in international travel to the U.S. in April and 5 percent growth in May compared with the same months last year,” reports the Wall Street Journal.

Hotel occupancy for the first six months of 2017 is also “higher than it has ever been before,” according to Jan Freitag, senior vice president with STR. Visits to museums in New York are also up on the same period last year, while theme park gateway Florida’s Orlando International Airport has also reported growth in domestic and international passengers.

“Right now we cannot identify a loss. It’s contrary to everything we’ve heard, but travel is in slightly better shape than it was a year ago. Everyone wants me to tell the story of the sky is falling, but for the travel industry, the sky is not falling,” said Roger Dow, CEO of the U.S. Travel Association, adding that the “impending doom” of Trump’s presidency predicted by some in the industry “hasn’t manifested itself”.

This mood of optimism contrasts with Europe, which has seen tourist numbers drop as a result of endless terror attacks and waves of migrants arriving throughout the last two years.

– Since the country accepted around 2 million migrants in 2015, German towns have experienced declines of up to 40 per cent of tourists from countries such as Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, and around a 10 per cent drop in tourists from the United States.

– Since the terror attacks in Brussels and the city’s infamous Molenbeek district being linked to numerous other terrorist plots, tourism in the Belgium capital is collapsing, with weekend hotel revenue dropping 22 per cent and occupancy rates down 10 per cent.

– In London, visitor numbers to the English capital’s most popular hotspots were dropping even before the attacks in Manchester and London Bridge, with a million fewer people visiting The British Museum, the Natural History Museum and the Victoria and Albert Museum in 2016 compared with the previous year. Bernard Donoghue, director of Alva, said tourists were avoiding central London due to “security fears”.

The owner of of Alton Towers and Madame Tussauds said the most recent terror attacks in the UK “have resulted in a further deterioration in domestic demand”.

– After the Nice truck attack last year, foreign tourists began shunning France in even greater numbers, with hotel occupancy rates in Paris halvedcompared to 2015. A wopping 1.5 million fewer French and international tourists visited Paris in 2016 compared to 2015.

In Italy, which has become the frontline of the migrant crisis as a result of NGO boats ferrying “refugees” from Libya into the country in a de facto taxi service, tourism is also on the decline, with visitors avoiding Rome due to terror fears.

– In Sweden, the government’s program of turning holiday resorts into migrant centers has led to severe accommodation shortages for vacationers. “In some municipalities, there will be no hotel beds at all,” said Lena Larsson, CEO at Smaland Tourism.

It appears as though many tourists are deciding to travel to the U.S. instead of Europe because it is significantly safer as a result of not taking in millions of migrants from Muslim countries, some of whom have sympathies with jihadists.

The crime and unsightliness that homeless migrants bring to the streets of major European cities is also undoubtedly a contributing factor.

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.