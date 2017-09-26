Toyota investing $374M in US to build hybrid SUV

Toyota is investing $374 million in five manufacturing plants in the U.S. to help build its new Highlander hybrid SUV, the automaker announced Tuesday.

The Japanese company said the new investments will help support Toyota’s “first American-made hybrid powertrain.”

The money will be funneled toward plants in Kentucky, West Virginia, Missouri, Tennessee and Alabama. Each of the projects is scheduled to begin this year, and should be operational in 2020, Toyota added.

“This latest wave of investment represents our efforts to localize production of hybrid powertrains to the U.S.,” said Jeff Moore, Toyota’s senior vice president of manufacturing. “Hybrid is a core Toyota technology and localization reflects the company’s confidence in the capability and global competitiveness of our North American manufacturing.”

