TPUSA High School Student: Teachers Triggered by ‘America Is the Greatest Country’ Signs

Dan Gallipoli, a student and Turning Point USA chapter president at West Haven High School in Connecticut, told Breitbart News that teachers and administrators at his school got offended over TPUSA signs that read “America is the greatest country in the world.” The conservative student spoke to host Alex Marlow in a Wednesday interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily for the show’s weekly TPUSA campus report segment.

“We learned that administration — specifically some of the teachers in the school — had called for our club to be disbanded,” said Gallipoli on Wednesday, “and they were encouraging people to take down our posters — right now, we’re still working with the administration, the principal and the superintendent, trying to get our posters up.”

When Marlow asked which of the group’s signs were being taken down, Gallipoli answered that it had specifically been TPUSA signs that read, “Big Government Sucks” and “America is the greatest country in the world.”

Listen below:

“Literally ‘America is the greatest country in the world’ triggered the left on your campus?” said Marlow, “That is crazy.”

“The [administration’s] idea was that maybe it could offend people who were from another country and who had family in another country,” Gallipoli explained.

