Trader Joe's Pushes Back Against Cancel Culture

Popular grocery chain Trader Joe’s is pushing back against cancel culture after an online petition demanded the chain remove “racist packaging” from its products.

Trader Joe’s resisted claims that its ethnic food brands, such as “Trader Jose” and “Trader Ming”, are racist and said the company makes decisions based on customer purchases and feedback.

“We want to be clear: we disagree that any of these labels are racist. We do not make decisions based on petitions,” Trader Joe’s stated. “…Decades ago, our Buying Team started using product names, like Trader Giotto’s, Trader José’s, Trader Ming’s, etc. We thought then — and still do — that this naming of products could be fun and show appreciation for other cultures.”

“For example, we named our Mexican beer ‘Trader José Premium’ and a couple guacamole products are called ‘Avocado’s Number’ in a kitschy reference to a mathematical theory,” Trader Joe’s continued. “These products have been really popular with our customers, including some budding mathematicians.”

The petition only generated a few thousand signatures, and it’s quite possible that Trader Joe’s sells more than that of its ethnic food items a day.

In other words, the company is allowing its customer base to make decisions instead of a mob consisting of people who may not even shop at Trader Joe’s anyway.

The company may have rediscovered its backbone after watching Goya Foods sales skyrocket after its CEO refused to apologize to the mob for complimenting President Trump.

“So, you know, I’m not apologizing for [praising], and especially if you’re called by the President of the United States, you’re [not] gonna say ‘no, I’m sorry, I’m busy. no, thank you.’ I didn’t say that to the Obama’s and I didn’t say that to President Trump,” CEO Bob Unanue said.

Sometimes it only takes one person to resist to give courage to everyone else.



