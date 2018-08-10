Traditional Alzheimer’s Approach Completely Wrong - Study

A closely watched Alzheimer’s study that tested out a major scientific theory of the disease has left some experts questioning the entire approach.

Many drug makers, including Biogen BIIB, -1.57% and Eisai 4523, -1.69%, which were responsible for last month’s trial, designed their approach around a decades-old theory of the degenerative disease.

But there hasn’t been a lot to show for it, including a number of recent high-profile drug failures. And recent results from a phase 2 trial of Biogen and Eisai’s Alzheimer’s drug BAN2401, though ostensibly positive, may not change the larger picture.

