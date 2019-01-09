'Traditional Masculinity' Deemed Harmful by Leading Medical Group

Image Credits: Christian Charisius/picture alliance via Getty Images.

For the first time in its history, the American Psychological Association (APA) released guidelines concerning men and boys, saying that so-called “traditional masculinity” not only is “harmful” but also could lead to homophobia and sexual harassment.

“The main thrust of the subsequent research is that traditional masculinity – marked by stoicism, competitiveness, dominance and aggression – is, on the whole, harmful,” reads the news release by the famed association.

Sawmill in Cooper Landing, Alaska (Picture Service/UIG via Getty Images)

It notes that research shows “traditional masculinity is psychologically harmful and that socializing boys to suppress their emotions causes damage that echoes both inwardly and outwardly.”

