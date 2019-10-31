The tragedy of cultural relativism strikes again. When will the media and the culture stop encouraging young women to travel alone to dangerous countries? pic.twitter.com/hagVANTJFT — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) October 31, 2019

A 21-year-old British backpacker traveling alone “for the first time” has been found dead.

How many times does this need to happen before the media and the culture stops encouraging young women to travel to dangerous countries alone?

The world is not a progressive utopia. Not all cultures are equal. Some countries are more dangerous than others.

