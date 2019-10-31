A 21-year-old British backpacker traveling alone “for the first time” has been found dead.

How many times does this need to happen before the media and the culture stops encouraging young women to travel to dangerous countries alone?

The world is not a progressive utopia. Not all cultures are equal. Some countries are more dangerous than others.

