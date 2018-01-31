Train Carrying GOP Members Collides with Truck

An Amtrak train transporting Republican members of Congress to a retreat crashed into a truck in rural West Virginia Wednesday.

BREAKING: Train carrying GOP members of Congress to retreat hits trash truck Tune in to @MSNBC for live breaking coverage. pic.twitter.com/Mh8RsVbOIo — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 31, 2018

House Speaker Paul Ryan and Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake were among the congressmen aboard the train when it hit.

A congressional source tells CNN “staff and members on the train are OK,” with another source saying, “No serious injuries on the train,” only a few “bumps and bruises.”

The train departed from Union Station in Washington, DC, and was en route to Greenbrier, West Virginia, when it collided with a trash truck, killing the driver.

“There was (what) looks like a tractor trailer carrying trash that was hit by the train,” New York Rep. John Faso described.

“I think everyone on the train is OK. I don’t know that for sure, it’s a long train. But most of the concern is for the people outside,” said Faso.

Other members of Congress confirmed they were OK via social media.

Our train heading to the GOP Retreat in West Virginia has been involved in an accident. I am safe but first responders are treating minor injuries on the train & treating the truck drivers. Praying…. — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) January 31, 2018

I am on the train, but I am okay. https://t.co/wmOjatHw9S — Rep. Don Bacon (@RepDonBacon) January 31, 2018

I am safe and was not on board the train in West Virginia. Thank you to those who have reached out and please pray for the safety of all involved. — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) January 31, 2018

We're fine, but our train hit a garbage truck. Members with medical training are assisting the drivers of the truck. pic.twitter.com/0I9jOwHTmb — Rep. Greg Walden (@repgregwalden) January 31, 2018

.@maryaliceparks Front of the train heading to the Greenbrier pic.twitter.com/QGUxUbo8m7 — Jeff Denham (@RepJeffDenham) January 31, 2018

