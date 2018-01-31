Train Carrying GOP Members Collides with Truck

An Amtrak train transporting Republican members of Congress to a retreat crashed into a truck in rural West Virginia Wednesday.

House Speaker Paul Ryan and Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake were among the congressmen aboard the train when it hit.

A congressional source tells CNN “staff and members on the train are OK,” with another source saying, “No serious injuries on the train,” only a few “bumps and bruises.”

The train departed from Union Station in Washington, DC, and was en route to Greenbrier, West Virginia, when it collided with a trash truck, killing the driver.

“There was (what) looks like a tractor trailer carrying trash that was hit by the train,” New York Rep. John Faso described.

“I think everyone on the train is OK. I don’t know that for sure, it’s a long train. But most of the concern is for the people outside,” said Faso.

Other members of Congress confirmed they were OK via social media.

Alex Jones discusses the crash and more on the Wednesday edition of Infowars Live:


