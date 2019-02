The head of California’s public education system, Tony Thurmond, says he hopes to sponsor new legislation in the coming days that would require additional training on LGBTQ issues for all middle and high school teachers throughout the state.

Teachers learning to identify transgender-leanings in children as young as five.

This type of sexual indoctrination is starting in California but will be rolled out nationwide as Dems continue pushing their agenda on America.

