Trainwreck Mueller Hearing Sparks Memes Galore

Image Credits: @DanielBenFree/Twitter.

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testified before Congress on Wednesday over his report concluding no collusion between Trump and Russia, and the hearing was such a disaster for Democrats and Mueller that the memes could not be held back.

Mueller frequently asked lawmakers to repeat their questions, and he stammered and mumbled frequently during the televised House Judiciary Committee hearing.

RELATED: HIGHLIGHTS: WATCH HOUSE REPUBLICANS TEAR MUELLER APART AT HEARING

RELATED: MICHAEL MOORE: DEMS WERE “LAME” FOR PUTTING FAITH IN “FRAIL OLD MAN” ROBERT MUELLER

