Trainwreck Mueller Hearing Sparks Memes Galore

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testified before Congress on Wednesday over his report concluding no collusion between Trump and Russia, and the hearing was such a disaster for Democrats and Mueller that the memes could not be held back.
Compare how 'the resistance' has been portraying Mueller for the past 2 years to his actual performance today. pic.twitter.com/N13tDAhXOz
— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) July 24, 2019
Lady Liberty is Just Somebody Mueller used to know. pic.twitter.com/KPeEPJD8Iq
— Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) July 24, 2019
Here is a recap of today’s Mueller testimony! #HeadsWillRoll #Perjury pic.twitter.com/oFWv2Ewqah
— TrollasaurusRx (@TrollasaurusRx) July 24, 2019
Mueller frequently asked lawmakers to repeat their questions, and he stammered and mumbled frequently during the televised House Judiciary Committee hearing.
— Daniel Ben Freeman (@DanielBenFree) July 24, 2019
The #MuellerTime they got today! pic.twitter.com/RDVg9iOe11
— JP Soto (@JPSotoRadio) July 24, 2019
— 333 (@COOLinside) July 24, 2019
Imagine if Mueller took Brain Force
— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 24, 2019
.@RepJerryNadler following the #Mueller Hearing: pic.twitter.com/4M66ucgXT8
— Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) July 24, 2019
How is the #MuellerHearing going for the Democrats? pic.twitter.com/wD3Cx93UlU
— Red Nation Rising (@RedNationRising) July 24, 2019
Democrats before and after Mueller Hearing pic.twitter.com/SoX6MR7TYx
— The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) July 24, 2019
Bob Mueller right now: pic.twitter.com/sBox15Vzb1
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 24, 2019
Live shot of Jim Jordan questioning Mueller pic.twitter.com/TiYHLZj8BT
— Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) July 24, 2019
#Mueller’s testimony for Dems pic.twitter.com/Tm2PD2aOy4
— John Cardillo (@johncardillo) July 24, 2019
Robert Mueller just made Dr Blasey Ford look like a cool, calm, and collected witness. pic.twitter.com/5Ka1s8Ix19
— Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) July 24, 2019
Robert Mueller's testimony. pic.twitter.com/JkHeHokPa6
— Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) July 24, 2019
The hype was real pic.twitter.com/escW5lUFWL
— The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) July 24, 2019
Brilliant plan by the Democrats to keep this Mueller investigation in the public eye. Truly genius. #MuellerHearing pic.twitter.com/3ilGb07R44
— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) July 24, 2019
— The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) July 24, 2019
"As defined in legal dictionaries, collusion is largely synonymous with conspiracy as that crime is set forth in the general federal conspiracy statute. Now, you said you chose your words carefully. Are you contradicting your report right now?"
Mueller: pic.twitter.com/vvrDJOuqRW
— The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) July 24, 2019
The Democrats at Mueller's Congressional hearing.
"Oh Noooooooooo. This is a Disaster" pic.twitter.com/CE4JjHIigB
— Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) July 24, 2019
Don’t want it unless it impeaches Trump pic.twitter.com/rmnL4c8Mvc
— The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) July 24, 2019
INBOX: pic.twitter.com/h210oi9iBr
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 24, 2019
Democrats running to help save Robert Mueller after facing @Jim_Jordan before the last break #MuellerHearings #MuellerHearing pic.twitter.com/uvy3zzqSjC
— 🔥 Wayne Dupree 🔥 (@WayneDupreeShow) July 24, 2019
Down the hatch! pic.twitter.com/6X3wkwBswS
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 24, 2019
rip pic.twitter.com/odeY29ReKa
— The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) July 24, 2019
Every exchange in this Mueller hearing is essentially a variation of this meme. pic.twitter.com/nCJLRrPeaj
— Ivan (@IVofRussia) July 24, 2019
Mueller?….Mueller?…..Mueller? pic.twitter.com/yJIfCYGxjg
— Denise McAllister (@McAllisterDen) July 24, 2019
Live look at everyone who bought the Mueller votive candles pic.twitter.com/Ox04RyxcpJ
— Mark Radich (@markradich) July 24, 2019
lol those nonstop “MueLLEr iS cOMiNg” Tweets pic.twitter.com/lzJbHCqgLc
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 24, 2019
Mueller hearing has same physics as other hearings pic.twitter.com/N8iFlkAJA2
— SOMETHiNG WiCKËD (@som3thingwicked) July 24, 2019
*expects Mueller hearing to change ppl’s opinions pic.twitter.com/SNR9anIn2K
— The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) July 24, 2019
“Mr. Mueller. Mr. Mueller, over here. No, over here. No, sir, follow my voice. Would someone please help Mr. Mueller? Sir, you’re eating up my time by forcing me to orient you to the sound of my voice. Please, for the love of God, would you please at least approximate focus?” pic.twitter.com/6QzMZbq98y
— Lionel🇺🇸 (@LionelMedia) July 24, 2019
I enjoyed seeing Indian head waiter @PreetBharara attempt to explain on @CNN how Mueller is not a bungling fool after all and merely got confused when people talked really, really fast. Same thing happened to Chance the gardener in the movie “Being There” pic.twitter.com/MV6FnTb8tQ
— Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) July 24, 2019
Drug test everyone in Washington. Everyone! pic.twitter.com/ETcLrgwpJ6
— MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) July 24, 2019
Waiting for libs to take down all of their “Protect Mueller!” social media accounts and posts like… pic.twitter.com/E61QbN4U2T
— Bradley Stein (@_BradleyStein_) July 24, 2019
Getting Mueller to contradict himself.. pic.twitter.com/oizYdcWEkV
— Deep To Left! (@Deep_2_Left) July 24, 2019
— Joseph Chalfant (@JoeChalfant17) July 24, 2019
Mr. Mueller, Mr. Mueller. Can you answer the question. pic.twitter.com/4noG6E7Tjh
— Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) July 24, 2019
Summarize the Mueller findings with a gif. pic.twitter.com/yglO6vYANh
— The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) July 24, 2019
RELATED: HIGHLIGHTS: WATCH HOUSE REPUBLICANS TEAR MUELLER APART AT HEARING
RELATED: MICHAEL MOORE: DEMS WERE “LAME” FOR PUTTING FAITH IN “FRAIL OLD MAN” ROBERT MUELLER
Breaking news: federal grand juries in three states are expected to hand out indictments stemming from the theft of classified information from the White House.