'Traitor to the People': Protesters Jeered Merkel on Campaign Trail

Protesters heckled and whistled at German Chancellor Angela Merkel as she has campaigned in the eastern German regions of Brandenburg and Saxony this week.

Supporters of the anti-mass migration Alternative for Germany (AfD) and of the far-right National Democrats (NPD) heckled Merkel calling her a “traitor to the people” as she gave a speech in Torgau, Die Welt reports.

During her 30-minute speech, Merkel, who is currently leading in the polls in double digits, indirectly addressed the numerous protesters saying: “This is why we can be grateful that today we have democracy in Germany and free elections. Other peoples are dreaming of it.”

Saxony’s minister president, Stanislaw Tillich, also a member of Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU), slammed the protesters saying: “This republic will not be pushed forward by bullying.”

Later in the day, Merkel headed to the small town of Finsterwalde in Brandenburg where again protesters whistled as she gave her speech to the crowd. Police also say that two men, aged 36 and 39, gave the Hitler salute during the speech and will be prosecuted as the gesture is illegal in Germany.

Read more