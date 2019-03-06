Trans Agenda Paving Road to AI Hell

Trans-genderism is being pushed as Trans-genic and Trans-human tech pushes boundaries of acceptable norms.

The barriers of biology are being blurred. The natural order of things is seemingly crumbling around us.

Gay marriage. Post birth abortion. Men becoming women and women becoming men. Human-animal chimeras. Genetic modification. Ectogenesis bypasses natural pregnancy.

Beyond the boundaries of the current debate, this agenda is about redefining what a human is as radical technology takes hold of mankind.

We are being prepared for a transgenic and transhuman future. The idea of the “personhood” of artificial intelligence or other genetically modified creatures is here.

“Upgraded” Humans the SJW’s of the Future?

This idea has made some headway into pop culture in a trailer for the video game Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. The video portrays technologically “augmented” humans as the downtrodden, outcast group of the future.

Personhood?

The transition from nuts and bolts A.I. that operates on racks of computers to humanoid beings with the trappings of consciousness is bringing with it a debate surrounding “personhood”. Transgenic, genetically modified creations are also included. Mice with half human brains have already been created. As the New Scientists reports, “The altered mice still have mouse neurons… But practically all the glial cells in their brains, the ones that support the neurons, are human.”

James Boyle published a paper for the Brookings Institution in 2011 that stated in part, “In the coming century, it is overwhelmingly likely that constitutional law will have to classify artificially created entities that have some but not all of the attributes we associate with human beings.”

Endorsed by the Church?

Some religious leaders of today are attempting to argue that robots, cyborgs and other forms of artificial intelligence will in fact have consciousness, qualifying them for Christ’s redemption. Rev. Christopher Benek, an associate pastor of the First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale, stated in a recent essay that,

“I am not talking about iPhone’s Siri, a Roomba vacuum, or one of those toasters that can make perfectly timed toast with a likeness of Jesus on it… I am talking about an autonomous creature that has self-awareness.”

Benek continues,

“…An AI that is very much like us but exponentially more intelligent (could) participate in Christ’s redemptive purposes in the world” and “help to make the world a better place.”

Ilia Delio, a Catholic nun who runs the Omega Center, said that,

“The difficulty with the church is that technology, like everything else, runs on the principles of evolution… Evolution runs on the principle of greater complexification, and that’s where the church is resistant.”

