Trans Athlete Destroys Female Competitors in New South Park

A male-to-female transgender athlete demolishes biological females in sports competitions, in the latest episode of the hit animated series South Park.

In the episode, a transgender athlete modeled after muscular wrestler Macho Man Randy Savage dominates female competitors after joining the “Strong Woman” competition.

Warning: Video contains strong language. Viewer discretion is advised.



When asked about his recent transition, the Macho Man character, who goes by the monicker Heather Swanson, proceeds to say he’s going to smoke his female athlete competitors, telling a reporter,

“I’m not here to talk about my transition. I’m here to kick some fuckin’ ass. Let me tell you something… I’m gonna roll up the other women here, and I’m gonna smoke ’em. I am the strongest woman this state has ever seen!”

At one point, Heather is confronted by the principal of South Park Elementary, PC Principal, about his unfair advantage, before Heather goes on to label the principal a “transphobe.”

As usual, South Park is dead on when it comes to highlighting the absurdity of the issue with satire.

