Trans Town Hall Attendee Says It's "Violence" For CNN Host to Get Her Name Wrong

A transgender attendee at last night’s LGBTQ town hall accused host Nia Mikayla Henderson of perpetrating “violence” after the CNN host got the pronunciation of her name wrong.

Yes, really.

Henderson introduced the trans person as Shea Diamond, pronouncing the first name ‘shay’.

“Erm, it’s Shea Diamond,” responded the trans person, pronouncing the first name ‘she-a’.

“Put that on record,” said Diamond, to which Henderson responded, “It’s on the record.”

“Yes honey, it’s violence to misgender or to alter a name of a trans person, so let’s always get that right first” asserted Diamond.

As we reported earlier, this was by no means the only highlight of the night.

Get woke, get humiliated.

I used to think CNN town halls were a tragedy, but now I realize they’re a comedy.

Honk honk.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————

Watch Live

Featured


Related Articles

Netflix Pilot Depicts Conservative Talk Show Host Radicalizing People to Shoot Mixed Race Couples

Netflix Pilot Depicts Conservative Talk Show Host Radicalizing People to Shoot Mixed Race Couples

U.S. News
Comments
Oak Park Trustee Susan Buchanan: "You Are a White Male! Shut Up!"

Oak Park Trustee Susan Buchanan: “You Are a White Male! Shut Up!”

U.S. News
Comments

Reporter Silenced After Asking NBA Stars About China

U.S. News
comments

Trump: ‘Biden Understood How To Kiss Obama’s Ass’

U.S. News
comments

“Extraordinary Black Trans Woman” Crashes CNN LGBTQ Town Hall

U.S. News
comments

Comments