Trans Tyranny Is Too Big To Ignore

In Canada, the UK and anywhere under growing Orwellian control, those not respecting the use of gender pronouns will be arrested and/or fined.

The Supreme Court of British Columbia has ruled that parents no longer have a say in their children’s upbringing and can be recognized by the state as transgender against the parents’ wishes.

Meanwhile, female Olympians walk a tightrope as they criticize transgender athletes dominating their field.

The UK has taken the Orwellian hate speech madness to task even though they still haven’t passed any legislation backing enforcement.


