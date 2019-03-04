Trans Tyranny Is Too Big To Ignore

In Canada, the UK and anywhere under growing Orwellian control, those not respecting the use of gender pronouns will be arrested and/or fined.
The Supreme Court of British Columbia has ruled that parents no longer have a say in their children’s upbringing and can be recognized by the state as transgender against the parents’ wishes.
Meanwhile, female Olympians walk a tightrope as they criticize transgender athletes dominating their field.
The UK has taken the Orwellian hate speech madness to task even though they still haven’t passed any legislation backing enforcement.