Transgender Activist Who Demanded Beauticians Wax Her Balls Brags About Getting Cosmetics Store Shut Down

The transgender activist who filed human rights complaints against fifteen female beauticians for refusing to wax her penis and balls is bragging about getting a cosmetics store shut down.

Yes, really.

As we previously highlighted, Jessica Yaniv, who was born a man, has filed complaints with the British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal against fifteen female aestheticians for their refusal to wax her male genitalia.

It later emerged that Yaniv promoted a topless “youth all bodies swim” event at the Al Anderson Memorial Pool in Langley, British Columbia for girls as young as 12. The promotional material for the event states, “Parents and/or caregivers are not permitted in the event.”

Now Yaniv is bragging that her complaints led to the closure of a cosmetics store called Merle Norman, which is located in a Langley shopping mall.

“Jessica isn’t powerful”… well this business that I’m taking to the BC Human Rights Tribunal on Friday no longer exists at @MetropolisatMet after I let the landlord know about it,” tweeted Yaniv.

“Jessica isn’t powerful”… well this business that I’m taking to the BC Human Rights Tribunal on Friday no longer exists at @MetropolisatMet after I let the landlord know about it. 💁‍♀️🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/R6znZD4A3W — Jessica Yaniv (@trustednerd) July 24, 2019

The tweet was accompanied by a photo showing the store with its shutters down.

According to a report by the Post Millennial, Yaniv also once sent predatory messages of a sexual nature to a 14-year-old girl on Facebook.

Yaniv’s alleged victim, Jessica Rumpel, has filed a child exploitation report against Yaniv with CyberTip, an organization that combats the sexual exploitation of children.

Yaniv denies that she sent the messages, claiming they are fake.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————