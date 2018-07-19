Transgender Axe Attacker Says Voices Told Her to 'kill and maim'

A transgender woman who attacked two people with an axe at a 7-Eleven store says she was hearing inaudible whispers before a voice told her to ‘kill and maim’ and ‘start the rise of hell on earth’, a jury has heard.

Evie Amati has pleaded not guilty to wounding with intent to murder two store customers and attempting to wound a pedestrian with intent to murder in Enmore, inner-western Sydney early on January 7 in 2017.

The 26-year-old, who gave evidence at her own trial in the District Court on Thursday, said: ‘I recall everything going quiet and feeling that voice come inside and I remember that smile … a sinister smile that plastered my face that I couldn’t control and then I black(ed) out.’

