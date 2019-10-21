Transgender Cyclist Sets World Record, Opponent Calls Race "Unfair"

Rachel McKinnon, a transgender cyclist, won first place at the Masters Track Cycling World Championships for the second time in a row on Sunday and set a world record in the process.

Last year, McKinnon became the first transgender athlete to win the title.

This year, the Canadian not only defeated America’s Dawn Orwick and Denmark’s Kirsten Herup Sovang, but also set a new world best time in qualifying.

Speaking with Sky News before the race, McKinnon defended the alleged right of biological males to compete in women’s events even though they have a physical advantage.

“There’s a stereotype that men are always stronger than women, so people think there is an unfair advantage,” the cyclist said. “By preventing trans women from competing or requiring them to take medication, you’re denying their human rights.”

A cyclist who lost a race against McKinnon last year spoke out and said racing against the biological male is “definitely NOT fair.”

“It was an unfair race, and I accepted that when I pinned on the number, and I tried to do my best to overcome the unfairness,” Jennifer Wagner-Assali told The Times.

She also explained how women’s sports could soon be a thing of the past, adding, “I do feel that hard-fought freedoms for women’s sport are being eroded. If we continue to let this happen, there will be men’s sports and co-ed sports, but there won’t be any women’s sports.”

McKinnon’s victory over his natural-born female opponents is only the latest example of transgender athletes destroying the world of women’s sports.

In 2014, transgender MMA fighter Fallon Fox cracked the skull of her biological female opponent Taika Brents.

In 2018, biological male Rachel McKinnon, who identifies as Queer, Lesbian, Pan, Polyam, Asexual and Trans, won the women’s cycling championship.

In February of 2019, transgender sprinters Terry Miller and Andraya Yearwood finished 1st and 2nd place at the Connecticut high school track championship.

In April, transgender powerlifter Mary Gregory smashed four women’s powerlifting world records.

