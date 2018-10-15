Transgender Female Steamrolls Biological Women to Win World Cycling Championship

Image Credits: Youtube, VeloSportsCenter.

A person born as a biological male has become the first transgender female to win a women’s cycling championship.

Canadian cyclist Rachel McKinnon, who identifies as Queer, Lesbian, Pan, Polyam, Asexual and Trans, placed first in the 200m world title in the 35-44 sprint category at the 2018 Masters Track Cycling World Championships in Los Angeles over the weekend, beating women from the Netherlands and the US.

“Sooooo…I’m a WORLD CHAMPION,” McKinnon tweeted Saturday.

After claiming s/he is the “first transgender woman world champion…ever,” the assistant professor at the College of Charleston proceeded to slam and block “transphobic” critics who questioned if her male physique might have had anything to do with his/her victory.

Speaking to USA Today, McKinnon noted she was proud of the victory as a milestone for transgender rights.

“We cannot have a woman legally recognized as a trans woman in society, and not be recognized that way in sports,” McKinnon told USA Today, also adding on Twitter that “The cycling associations support me and are excited I’m competing.”

“Focusing on performance advantage is largely irrelevant because this is a rights issue. We shouldn’t be worried about trans people taking over the Olympics. We should be worried about their fairness and human rights instead.”

McKinnon also argued bigotry towards transgenders in sports is akin to racial segregation, asserting critics protesting his/her victory would eventually get used to transgenders in sports the way “a lot of white people” got used to desegregated sports.

“By catering to cisgender people’s views, that furthers transgender people’s oppression. When it comes to extending rights to a minority population, why would we ask the majority? I bet a lot of white people were pissed off when we desegregated sports racially and allowed black people. But they had to deal with it.”

