Transgender Female Steamrolls Biological Women to Win World Cycling Championship

A person born as a biological male has become the first transgender female to win a women’s cycling championship.

Here's the championship final ride. I'm extremely proud of this, and it was an absolute pleasure to race against the amazing, ultra supportive Carolien Van Herrikhuyzen. Can't wait to race as team sprint partners next year!https://t.co/j56Ce87dTk — Dr. Rachel McKinnon (@rachelvmckinnon) October 14, 2018

Canadian cyclist Rachel McKinnon, who identifies as Queer, Lesbian, Pan, Polyam, Asexual and Trans, placed first in the 200m world title in the 35-44 sprint category at the 2018 Masters Track Cycling World Championships in Los Angeles over the weekend, beating women from the Netherlands and the US.

“Sooooo…I’m a WORLD CHAMPION,” McKinnon tweeted Saturday.

After claiming s/he is the “first transgender woman world champion…ever,” the assistant professor at the College of Charleston proceeded to slam and block “transphobic” critics who questioned if her male physique might have had anything to do with his/her victory.

It's a BLOCK party up in my mentions today. Thousands of people getting blocked for being transphobic. — Dr. Rachel McKinnon (@rachelvmckinnon) October 14, 2018

Or maybe they actually think it's fair (2nd place is a friend(). Don't objectify and use other women for your bigotry. https://t.co/k2XDTWIwm4 — Dr. Rachel McKinnon (@rachelvmckinnon) October 14, 2018

Lots of transphobic bigots are responding to my world championship win saying that 'Next up, the paralympics.' Hey women, you realize that ALL of these people (many of them women) are comparing you to disabled people…right? Women = 'disabled men' they think. Wow. Offensive. pic.twitter.com/K5cbZgaOMc — Dr. Rachel McKinnon (@rachelvmckinnon) October 14, 2018

Speaking to USA Today, McKinnon noted she was proud of the victory as a milestone for transgender rights.

“We cannot have a woman legally recognized as a trans woman in society, and not be recognized that way in sports,” McKinnon told USA Today, also adding on Twitter that “The cycling associations support me and are excited I’m competing.”

“Focusing on performance advantage is largely irrelevant because this is a rights issue. We shouldn’t be worried about trans people taking over the Olympics. We should be worried about their fairness and human rights instead.”

McKinnon also argued bigotry towards transgenders in sports is akin to racial segregation, asserting critics protesting his/her victory would eventually get used to transgenders in sports the way “a lot of white people” got used to desegregated sports.

“By catering to cisgender people’s views, that furthers transgender people’s oppression. When it comes to extending rights to a minority population, why would we ask the majority? I bet a lot of white people were pissed off when we desegregated sports racially and allowed black people. But they had to deal with it.”

