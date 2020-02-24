Transgender Inmate Accused of Rape in Women’s Prison Facility

A transgender inmate who was transferred from a male prison to a female prison facility is alleged to have raped fellow inmates.

The biological male was blocked from being transferred back to a male prison, following the incident, as the decision was reportedly overruled by the governor’s office, according to Illinois Times.

Andre Patterson–as he is known to Illinois Department of Corrections–now goes by the name Janiah Monroe.

Monroe was reportedly not welcomed by female inmates when she was transferred to the Logan women’s prison in Lincoln.

Monroe, whose time at Logan has been described as “turbulent,” reportedly attempted suicide with a razor, requiring outside medical help, before being segregated.

On Feb 10 an anonymous inmate filed a Jane Doe lawsuit after several Logan prison employees allegedly punished her for trying to report sexual assault accusations.



After the initial assault, the warden testified that Monroe had no sexual interest in women.

The transgender inmate has had sexual assault accusations filed against her, some of which have been deemed false.

One sexual assault accusation which was upheld was called “consensual” by Monroe’s attorney, Alan Mills.

Mills said: “All I can tell you is none (of the accusations) have been found to be founded and all have been denied by her.”

Monroe has a history of attempting to self-castrate and genital mutilation, wishing for gender reassignment surgery.

While being imprisoned at a male facility, Monroe suffered extensive abuse at the hands of her former inmates.

According to the Illinois Times:

Monroe, 30, has been locked up since 2005, when she was charged with shooting two people outside a barbershop. After being transferred from a juvenile facility in 2006, she strangled her cellmate in the Cook County jail. Department of Corrections records show she’s serving time for 11 felonies, including second degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated battery, aggravated battery involving a government employee, three counts of aggravated battery involving a peace officer, two counts of aggravated attempted arson, damage to government property and bringing contraband into a penal institution. She is due for parole in 2051.

Monroe is the second transgender inmate to have been transferred to Logan from a male facility.

Transgenderism in prisons is becoming a growing theme. Taxpayers, in some states, foot the bill for inmates’ hormone therapy and reassignment surgery, causing ample controversy.

In Iowa, a child sex offender, who transitioned behind bars, is set to be released after his testosterone levels dropped so much following a gender transition that his likelihood to reoffend was significantly reduced.

