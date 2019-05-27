TREASON Is A Serious Word

Treason is defined as the crime of betraying one’s country, especially by attempting to overthrow the government.

The word treason is gradually being taken seriously after President Trump gave Attorney General Bill Barr the authority to declassify information exposing the origins of the Obama administration’s Spygate and the manufactured Russian Collusion hoax.

Recently, Nancy Pelosi claimed President Trump was involved in a cover-up.

Pelosi was absolutely right, President Trump has been involved as a targeted victim of a deep state cover-up for over two years and those remotely involved are panicking.

Those directly involved are blaming each other, and even members of the Republican party are clarifying their position as the truth comes out.


Huawei CEO Taunts US: Crackdown Not 'Powerful Enough' for Everyone to Follow

Howard Stern: Trump Should Try 'Psychotherapy' Because He Had 'Traumatic' Relationship with Dad

Hillary Clinton: Trump and His 'Cronies' Spreading 'Sexist Trash' Online About Pelosi

House Dems Agree To Halt Subpoena For Trump Financial Records During Appeal

Rural America Is On The Verge Of Collapse

