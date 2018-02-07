Treasury's Mnuchin says he wants answers on Equifax breach

Image Credits: Albin Lohr-Jones/Pool via Bloomberg.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday said he wants to know how the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is handling a probe into a hack of credit bureau Equifax Inc (EFX.N) after a report that the agency’s chief has pulled back from investigating the matter.

Equifax disclosed in September that hackers had stolen personal data it had collected on some 143 million Americans.

On Monday, Reuters reported that the acting chief of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), Mick Mulvaney, had put the brakes on the agency’s Equifax investigation.

“I haven’t spoken to Director Mulvaney about it but I will,” Mnuchin told the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee. “It is something I am going to discuss with him.”

