Tree That's Been at White House Since 1800s Scheduled to be Removed

A tree that has been located on the south facade of the White House since the 1800s will reportedly be cut down.

CNN reported that the Jackson Magnolia this week is scheduled to be taken down and removed.

The tree — which is one of three that are located on the west side of the White House — is too damaged to stay where it is.

“The overall architecture and structure of the tree is greatly compromised and the tree is completely dependent on the artificial support,” documents obtained by CNN regarding the tree reveal.

