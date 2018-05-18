Trenchcoat Worn By Santa Fe School Shooter Shows Both Communist and Nazi Symbols

A photo of the trenchcoat that Santa Fe gunman Dimitrios Pagourtzis allegedly wore during this morning’s school shooting shows both Communist and Nazi symbols.

At least 10 students are dead after 17-year-old Pagourtzis went on a rampage with a sawed off shotgun at the Santa Fe High School earlier today.

Images that appeared on his Facebook page before it was deleted include one of the trenchcoat he was wearing during the attack, which shows badges for both the Communist hammer and sickle and the Nazi iron cross.

Pagourtzis attempted to explain the meaning of the symbols in the caption to the post, writing, “Duster Hammer and Sickle = Rebellion Rising Sun = Kamikaze Tactics Iron Cross = Bravery Baphomet = Evil Cthulhu = Power.”

A t-shirt emblazoned with the words “born to kill” was also uploaded to Pagourtzis’s Facebook feed.

Other photos show a handgun, a knife and a torch resting on a bed, as well as a a toy rifle attached to an arcade video game.

It is important to emphasize that these photos have not been confirmed as being posted by Pagourtzis, but they are circulating on social media and being widely reported by the media.

According to reports, Pagourtzis was bullied by other students and a teacher despite being a celebrated member of the Santa Fe Indians football team.

