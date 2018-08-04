Trevor Noah To GOP: Socialism is ‘All In Your Mind’

In a Comedy Central promo, Daily Show host Trevor Noah is shown lecturing Republicans about their opposition to socialism, claiming concerns over the radical left-wing ideology are “all in you mind.”

During a recent interview with socialist New York congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Noah dismissed the term as just a political “label.”

The promo began, with Noah proclaiming: “Many Republicans will say they hate socialism. But really, they hate labels.” He then imagined a conversation with a GOP voter:

“Do you think the government should bail out industries if they’ve been crippled by some crisis?” The people would be like, “Yeah, of course, of course.” And you’d be like, “Socialism is what that is.” “Well, I don’t like socialism.”

