Trevor Noah To GOP: Socialism is ‘All In Your Mind’

Image Credits: Theo Wargo/Getty Images.

In a Comedy Central promo, Daily Show host Trevor Noah is shown lecturing Republicans about their opposition to socialism, claiming concerns over the radical left-wing ideology are “all in you mind.”

During a recent interview with socialist New York congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Noah dismissed the term as just a political “label.”

The promo began, with Noah proclaiming: “Many Republicans will say they hate socialism. But really, they hate labels.” He then imagined a conversation with a GOP voter:

“Do you think the government should bail out industries if they’ve been crippled by some crisis?” The people would be like, “Yeah, of course, of course.” And you’d be like, “Socialism is what that is.” “Well, I don’t like socialism.”

Read more


Related Articles

MSNBC Host Mocks Socialism Critics: 'Oh My Gosh, It's Gonna Take All My Money!'

MSNBC Host Mocks Socialism Critics: ‘Oh My Gosh, It’s Gonna Take All My Money!’

U.S. News
Comments
Portland Man Attacked By ANTIFA Speaks Out

Portland Man Attacked By ANTIFA Speaks Out

U.S. News
Comments

“F*ck The Police”: NYT’s Newest Hire Also Hates Cops And Men… And The New York Times

U.S. News
Comments

Yahoo! Fronts Smear on Racist Tweets by NYT Writer: ‘Alt-Right Targets Journalist Over ‘Anti-White’ Tweets’

U.S. News
Comments

A Chinese Spy Worked In Senator Dianne Feinstein’s Office For Twenty Years

U.S. News
Comments

Comments