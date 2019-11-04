Trevor Noah Trashes Kanye West’s Attempts to Awaken Black Community

The host of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, Trevor Noah, scrambled to keep black Americans from leaving the Democrat plantation in a recent segment attacking pro-Trump hip hop artist Kanye West.

Slamming West’s recent remarks that black Americans are “brainwashed” to vote for the party, Noah stated in a “Between The Scenes” segment that Kanye was claiming to be the “only person who’s enlightened,” while “all these black people are stupidly following this Democratic-victim.”

Here are a few of Noah’s remarks from the five-minute segment:

“I was watching that, and I was like, are you sh–ting me? Like, of all people. I’m not saying everything he’s saying is wrong, but you are gonna say it? You, as Kanye West, are gonna talk s–t about other rappers talking about buying ‘foreign?’” “You’re saying that 70, 80, 90% of Black people who are voting Democrat, they’re brainwashed? So you’re saying you’re the only person who’s enlightened, and all these Black people are stupidly following this Democratic-victim?” “The fact that these people are brainwashed, or the fact that, in America, you have to vote for the system that gives you the best chance? You only have two choices, and that does make it weird, but you only have two choices, and if you are a Black person you go, well, I’m going to vote for the choice that gives me the best chance of success.”

West made the comments during an interview with radio host Big Boy, where he railed against the politically correct “Cancel Culture,” abortion and even racism.

“We’re brainwashed out here, bro. Come on, man. This is a free man talking,” he said.

“Democrats had us voting for Democrats with food stamps for years, bro. … Guns in the 80s, taking the fathers out the home, Plan B, lowering our votes, making us abort our children,” West said.

Here’s the full interview, set to the “brainwashed” part:

Noah’s defensive posture suggests the establishment fears West’s effective influence, his newfound worship of God, his conservative political views and his support for President Trump.

