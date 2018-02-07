Trey Gowdy Hints Clinton Associate Sidney Blumenthal Involved In Creating Steele dossier

Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., seemed to suggest Tuesday that Clinton ally Sidney Blumenthal was connected to the controversial, unverified “Trump dossier,” allegedly feeding details to a State Department employee during the last months of the Obama administration.

“When you hear who the source or one of the sources of that information is, you’re going to think, ‘Oh my gosh, I’ve heard that name somewhere before. Where could it possibly have been?'” Gowdy told Fox News’ Martha MacCallum.

The House Oversight Committee chairman then specified the source was a U.S. citizen when pressed by MacCallum.

“I’m trying to think how Secretary Clinton defined him. I think she said he was an old friend who emailed her from time to time,” Gowdy said.

“Blumenthal?” MacCallum asked, referring to the ex-aide to former President Bill Clinton and long-time confidant of Hillary Clinton.

“That’d be really warm. You’re warm, yeah,” Gowdy responded.

