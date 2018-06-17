Trey Gowdy: IG Report 'Certainly Helps' Trump

House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) said on Sunday that the Justice Department’s Inspector General (IG) report on the handling of the Hillary Clinton email probe helps President Trump.

Asked on Fox News’s “Fox News Sunday” if the report exonerates Trump, Gowdy said, “it certainly helps him.”

Gowdy said the report proved that people involved in the investigation into whether Clinton improperly used a private email server as Secretary of State were biased against Trump.

“The same people, the same players that were involved in the Clinton probe later moved to the Russian probe. John Brennan who said he should be in the dustpan of history, Jim Comey who said impeachment was too good of a remedy, Loretta Lynch who wanted Hillary Clinton to win,” Gowdy said.

