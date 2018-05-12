Trey Gowdy: Leaking Not 'Constructive' To Get Government Documents

Image Credits: Getty.

Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., denounced “exchanging letters and seeing who can leak them the quickest” as a poor way for him and his colleagues in Congress to successfully obtain information they seek from the executive branch of government.

Instead, the House Oversight chairman hailed face-to-face interactions being far more effective, as evidenced by what he described was a “productive” classified briefing with intelligence community leaders that followed a subpoena for information regarding special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

“I think we’re getting farther taking this approach meeting eyeball to eyeball as opposed to exchanging letters and seeing who can leak them the quickest. That is not constructive,” Gowdy said during a Fox News segment Friday evening.

