Trey Gowdy Says FISA Memo Will Embarrass Adam Schiff

Rep. Trey Gowdy revealed one of the reasons why Adam Schiff is desperately trying to prevent the released of the FISA memo – it will directly embarrass the anti-Trump Democrat.

During an appearance on Fox & Friends this morning, Gowdy slammed Democrats for trying to keep the memo hidden.

“My Democratic colleagues didn’t want us to find this information, they did everything they could to keep us from finding this information,” said Gowdy.

Asked if the memo would be “embarrassing” for Democrats, Gowdy responded, “I think it will be embarrassing for Adam Schiff once people realize the extent to which he went to keep them from learning any of this.”

Asked to elaborate, the South Carolina Republican explained, “I mean going to court to help Fusion GPS so we can’t find out that they paid for the dossier and that they were working for the DNC. That’s a pretty big step to go to court to try to keep the American people from learning something. So look, if it were up to Adam Schiff, you wouldn’t know about Hillary Clinton’s email, you wouldn’t know about the server, you wouldn’t have known who paid for the dossier, so I find it ironic that he has his own memo now because if it were up to him, we wouldn’t know any of it.”

Schiff himself seems petrified at the prospect of the memo being released, tweeting that the vote to make it public was “cynical and destructive.”

Others have pointed out the incredible irony of much of the media being disinterested in finding out the details of the memo.

“WaPo and NYT will run classified intel from anonymous sources every day but suddenly when a Republican releases a fully-sourced memo with his name on it they lose their minds,” remarked Jack Posobiec.

“Language programming 101: Unverified lies about Trump are called a “dossier.” Verified truths about Democrat corruption are just, like, you know, a “memo,” quipped Stefan Molyneux.

“I’ve never seen so many journalists upset over the prospect of getting more information. Weird, right?” asked Derek Hunter.

Earlier on Fox News, Kellyanne Conway said the Trump White House was reviewing the memo today. It is expected to be released later this week.

