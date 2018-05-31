Trial Begins For Ex-CIA Man Accused of Spying For China

Image Credits: Wikimedia Commons.

A former CIA officer betrayed the U.S. by giving a Chinese spy information about human assets and other top-secret information in exchange for $25,000, prosecutors say.

A jury heard opening statements Wednesday in the trial of Kevin Mallory, 60, of Leesburg, Va.

Mallory, a former self-employed consultant, had grown suspicious about a Chinese think tank’s job offer, defense attorney Geremy Kamens said. Mallory had reportedly told CIA about the job offer, but prosecutors viewed that as an attempt to cover his tracks.

