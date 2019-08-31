Trial Date Set For Men Charged With 9/11 Attacks

The trial for five men charged with planning the September 11 attacks that left almost 3,000 people dead in three cities across the U.S. has been set for Jan. 11, 2021.

Col. W. Shane Cohen, an Air Force judge, set the trial date Friday, the New York Times reported. Five men were arrested in 2012 and charged with the death penalty following plane attacks in New York, Washington and a Pennsylvania field that killed 2,976 people on September 11, 2001.

Prosecutors have been asking for a trial date to be set since 2012, but this is the first time a trial judge has set a date, the NYT reported. It is unclear why a date was only set now.

Two planes hit the World Trade Center (WTC) in Manhattan after terrorists hijacked an American Airlines and United Airlines flight. Both of the towers at the trade center were hit and collapsed. A third American Airlines hijacked plane crashed into the Pentagon the same morning, and passengers and crew managed to overtake hijackers on a fourth plane. That plane crashed into a field in Pennsylvania, killing 40 on board.

