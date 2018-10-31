Trick or Treason: Satanic Globalists Perform Unholy Ritual, In New Ben Garrison Cartoon

Evil globalists invoke the dark powers of hell as they gather around a pumpkin cauldron of death, in political cartoonist Ben Garrison’s new Halloween-themed art.

Presidential loser Hillary Clinton, international arms dealer Eric Holder, Deep State overlord Barack Obama, ex-CIA spook John Brennan and disgraced DNC chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz star in the piece depicting their worship of socialism.

“The scary people featured in my latest Halloween cartoon all have a fondness for socialism and globalism. They’ve promoted violence and even murder in order to help bring it about,” writes Garrison at GrrrGraphics.com.