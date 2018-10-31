Trick or Treason: Satanic Globalists Perform Unholy Ritual, In New Ben Garrison Cartoon

Evil globalists invoke the dark powers of hell as they gather around a pumpkin cauldron of death, in political cartoonist Ben Garrison’s new Halloween-themed art.
Presidential loser Hillary Clinton, international arms dealer Eric Holder, Deep State overlord Barack Obama, ex-CIA spook John Brennan and disgraced DNC chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz star in the piece depicting their worship of socialism.
“The scary people featured in my latest Halloween cartoon all have a fondness for socialism and globalism. They’ve promoted violence and even murder in order to help bring it about,” writes Garrison at GrrrGraphics.com.
Obama is a monster who claimed his administration was ‘scandal free.’ His line was instantly parroted by the fake news media. Barry’s presidency was packed with scandals and he got away with all of them. The legacy media watchdog didn’t expose those scandals because they are aligned with the left. They all want socialism and open borders globalism. For a good book that exposes Obama’s scandals, read “The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama,” by Matt Margolis.
George Soros has funded the so-called ‘caravan’ coming up from Mexico. They are his personal army of invaders. The miserable old billionaire thinks he can bring about the UN rule of America. He must not be allowed to succeed. He is the most dangerous monster right now, so I made him the largest. Crooked Hillary, fueled by her ill-gotten gains from the pay-to-play Clinton Foundation, is a cackling witch who will run for president yet again in order to help her avoid a prison cell. She can’t be allowed to get away with it. Lock her up!
Eric Holder and Debbie Wasserman Schultz both got away with crimes. Seth Rich was murdered, for one thing. Holder’s ‘Fast and Furious’ operation, designed to bring about gun control, resulted in 200 deaths in Mexico and a dead border guard here in America.