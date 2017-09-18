Triggered Leftist Deems Hobby Lobby Cotton Decoration 'Racist'

Black people should take offense to cotton decorations sold at Hobby Lobby, a Texas woman insists.

A Facebook post which went viral over the weekend singled out faux cotton stems purveyed at Hobby Lobby as “Wrong on so many levels.”

This decor is WRONG on SO many levels. There is nothing decorative about raw cotton… A commodity which was gained at… Posted by Daniell Rider on Thursday, September 14, 2017

“This decor is WRONG on SO many levels,” Facebook user Daniell Rider said, captioning a photo of cotton stems taken inside Hobby Lobby.

“A little sensitivity goes a long way. PLEASE REMOVE THIS ‘decor’,” she wrote.

Rider’s post, which she directed at Hobby Lobby, as of writing has received over 15 thousand shares and over 71 thousand likes.

Many, however, disagreed that the cotton was intended to offend.

“I love cotton. My Mom , aunts, uncles, and grandparents grew and picked cotton. None of them are African or slaves! Don’t like it don’t buy it!!” one woman said in Facebook comments, while another person agreed, “This has to be a joke!”

“I am so sick of everyone being offended by everything. This post is ridiculous!” complained another person.

A description of a $6.99 “cotton stem” sold on the Hobby Lobby website states:

Offer your space a touch of the great outdoors with Cotton Stem. This realistic stem is wrapped in brown paper with clusters of soft cotton buds on individual stems. Place it in a vase with other stems for a stunning, long-lasting centerpiece without the pesky water!

The retail company has not responded to the reported cotton controversy.