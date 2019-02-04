Triggered Libs Call Patriots Super Bowl Win A Victory for 'White Supremacy'

Outraged liberals took to Twitter Sunday to blame the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII victory on none other than — “white supremacy.”

Other than the team’s name referring to the colonial revolutionaries who helped liberate the thirteen colonies from British rule, and their logo featuring a colonist outfitted in a tricorn hat, liberals hate the Patriots because their quarterback, owner and coach all expressed support for the 45th president.

The president has in the past likewise expressed solidarity with the team, which definitely doesn’t sit well with liberals.

The liberal Daily Beast called the Patriots “Team MAGA” over quarterback Tom Brady’s support of Trump.

On Twitter, perpetually offended liberals seemingly tried to outdo each other in finding different “racist” aspects of the Super Bowl to be outraged over.


Related Articles

Roger Stone's Not Guilty Plea Shows Collapse Of Russian Collusion Narrative

Roger Stone’s Not Guilty Plea Shows Collapse Of Russian Collusion Narrative

U.S. News
Comments
Trump Tells Traffickers And Criminals To "KEEP OUT" As Additional 2,000 Troops Sent To Border

Trump Tells Traffickers And Criminals To “KEEP OUT” As Additional 2,000 Troops Sent To Border

U.S. News
Comments

Gavin McInnes to Sue the Southern Poverty Law Center

U.S. News
comments

Greatest of All Time Tom Brady’s 6th Super Bowl Win Infuriates Trump Haters

U.S. News
comments

We Just Saw Something That We Will Never, Ever See Again…

U.S. News
comments

Comments