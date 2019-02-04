Triggered Libs Call Patriots Super Bowl Win A Victory for 'White Supremacy'

Outraged liberals took to Twitter Sunday to blame the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII victory on none other than — “white supremacy.”

Other than the team’s name referring to the colonial revolutionaries who helped liberate the thirteen colonies from British rule, and their logo featuring a colonist outfitted in a tricorn hat, liberals hate the Patriots because their quarterback, owner and coach all expressed support for the 45th president.

The president has in the past likewise expressed solidarity with the team, which definitely doesn’t sit well with liberals.

Tom Brady would have won if he was throwing a soccer ball. He is my friend and a total winner! @Patriots — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2015

Congratulations to Tom Brady @Patriots — he is a great quarterback and a great champion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2013

The liberal Daily Beast called the Patriots “Team MAGA” over quarterback Tom Brady’s support of Trump.

On Twitter, perpetually offended liberals seemingly tried to outdo each other in finding different “racist” aspects of the Super Bowl to be outraged over.

If the king of white supremacy wasn’t so obsessed with Robert Kraft and and Patriots, maybe I’d feel less nauseated by yesterday’s win. I refused to watch the game. I don’t want Trump and the other awful white men to feel any joy. The NFL and owners are horrible, racist people. — Lyssa (@Lyss821) February 4, 2019

Friendly reminder that supporting the Patriots in any capacity is to be complicit with white supremacy — your problematic bae (@MalikExMachina) February 4, 2019

If U support the patriots u support white supremacy and I hate u..that’s just the way it is. I don’t make the rules hun — A Man + His Plants (@speakz) February 3, 2019

the patriots winning the super bowl is an act of racism and white supremacy 🤷🏽‍♀️ — peach scone ™ (@heyojado) February 4, 2019

the patriots logo is a symbol of white supremacy — Dolly✨🍬 (@fairygaia) February 3, 2019

Only reason I care about the #SuperBowlLIII is cause if the Patriots win that's another win for white supremacy — Christian (@c_agbab) February 3, 2019

Black. White. Asian. Hispanic. Jewish. Patriots Fan. I do not give a shit. If you are complicit, condone, justify, defend, or financially support the white supremacy, stay the fuck on that side. — Atman (@Atmvn) February 4, 2019

A win for the patriots is a win for white supremacy, sorry I don’t make the rules — katelyn 🐶 (@yourworshipness) February 4, 2019

I don’t believe in conspiracy theories most of the time but, I’m pretty sure the only reason why the patriots won is because of white supremacy. And obviously the colors red, white and blue is full on “proud to be american”. — kenabaaaa (@KenniJean12) February 4, 2019

the patriots are a symbol of white supremacy and tom brady is their poster boy fuck crackers fuck the pats https://t.co/jFdUdDT6yj — (@laglacesword) February 4, 2019