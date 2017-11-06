Triggered: Media Goes Into Meltdown Over Trump Feeding Fish in Japan

The mainstream media went into meltdown over Donald Trump feeding some fish in Japan. Let that sink in.

The farce began when Trump was seen on camera with Japanese Prime Minister Prime Minister Shinzo Abe spooning fish food out of a box to feed koi carp in the Akasaka palace in Tokyo.

Trump then empties the remainder of the box into the pond below, an action that set off a firestorm of triggered leftists who spread the fake news that his action was uncivilized and ignorant – despite Abe doing the very same thing seconds before.

As this video shows, Trump was merely mimicking the actions of his host.

Hey @yashar, why are you lying about Trump? pic.twitter.com/nBkvqnRMLS — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 6, 2017

By omitting the clip of Abe emptying his box first, verified liberals on Twitter, as well as big media outlets, went on a narrative rampage, insinuating that Trump had insulted his Japanese hosts.

CNN even appeared to deliberately edit their video of the scene to cut out Abe also emptying his box.

Trump joined his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe in feeding fish, emptying the whole box of food into a koi pond https://t.co/Aho7J2YUru pic.twitter.com/dPB9xwKNOB — CNN (@CNN) November 6, 2017

President Trump empties his fish food container while feeding koi with Prime Minister Abe at Akasaka Palace (quite a photo by @andyharnik) pic.twitter.com/kuh1TwrGMC — Monica Alba (@albamonica) November 6, 2017

Feeding a frenzy: Trump sparks social media outrage after dumping box of fish food into pond of Japanese koi carp https://t.co/W9co9ajVJj pic.twitter.com/hRF5Uc5kW3 — AFP news agency (@AFP) November 6, 2017

Trump spoon feeds koi fish at Akasaka Palace. He ended up just dumping the whole box of fish food into the pond, per @justinsink at scene. pic.twitter.com/ICAxXMlMsA — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 6, 2017

“Trump told to feed koi fish by spoonful, gets impatient and tips entire box in,” reported the Metro, hiding the fact that Trump was following Abe’s lead.

Trump told to feed koi fish by spoonful, gets impatient and tips entire box in https://t.co/VlIq51Muqx — Metro (@MetroUK) November 6, 2017

“Donald Trump was supposed to gently feed koi fish. Then this happened,” reported the Independent, again omitting that Trump was following the behavior of his Japanese host.

Donald Trump was supposed to gently feed koi fish. Then this happened https://t.co/AtriBS8sF0 — The Independent (@Independent) November 6, 2017

“While his host, prime minister Shinzo Abe, sprinkles small spoonfuls, Trump dumps entire box of fish food into precious Japanese koi pond,” commented Ryan Adams.

"While his host, prime minister Shinzo Abe, sprinkles small spoonfuls, Trump dumps entire box of fish food into precious Japanese koi pond." pic.twitter.com/4FfBLvxwBw — Ryan Adams (@filmystic) November 6, 2017

Abe didn’t just ‘sprinkle small spoonfulls’ – he dumped the whole box too, before Trump.

“Hubby is telling me that Trump, while with Shinto, dumped an entire box of fish food into the Koi pond! What an embarrassing fucking moron,” tweeted Lois McDade, a sentiment that raged across social media.

Hubby is telling me that Trump, while with Shinto, dumped an entire box of fish food into the Koi pond! What an embarrassing fucking moron. — lois mcdade (@irishgilly) November 6, 2017

This once again underscores how incredibly biased the media is against Trump and how many of the journalists within it, as well as a deluge of triggered leftists on Twitter, have contracted Trump Derangement Syndrome.

From having hissy fits over how Trump likes his steak cooked to how many scoops of ice cream Trump prefers, the president can do literally nothing without getting harangued over it by an army of screeching, hysterical morons.

They will even go to the length of inventing brazenly fake news, such as the false claim that Trump ignored a young boy in a wheelchair, to smear the president.

Whatever Trump says or does, not matter how mundane or inconsequential, is spun into a giant witch hunt and used to demonize him as either weird, unsophisticated or heartless.

While Trump is by no means perfect in his behavior or actions, this demented and insatiable desire to constantly drag him down for every minor infraction underscores why Trump is at war with the media.

