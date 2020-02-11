Triggered Vox Journo Counts Number of "F*cks" in Trump "Curb Your Enthusiasm" Tweet

A Vox journalist went through and counted the number of times the word “fuck” was used in a clip from Curb Your Enthusiasm recently tweeted out by President Trump.

On Monday night, the president surprised many when he tweeted a clip from episode 1 Season 10 of HBO’s hit show starring Seinfeld creator Larry David, in which the show’s protagonist realizes the power of the red MAGA hat.

“TOUGH GUYS FOR TRUMP!” Trump wrote in the tweet, accompanied by a clip where David defuses an angered motorcyclist, who he accidentally cut off on the highway, by apologizing while wearing the MAGA hat.

TOUGH GUYS FOR TRUMP! pic.twitter.com/DbjZjGzLWU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2020

The tweet was hailed as one of Trump’s greatest trolls, especially given the show’s creator, who portrays Democrat socialist Bernie Sanders on Saturday Night Live, is no Trump supporter.

However, for one Vox journalist it was too much, and he counted every single time the word “fuck” was used in the clip in an attempt to argue sharing the video was somehow beneath the office of the president.

“The president of the United States posts a 28 second clip in which the word ‘fuck’ is used seven times,” said Vox writer Aaron Rupar.

Twitter users mocked Rupar, asking if he would be okay, among other criticisms.

While pretending to clutch his pearls over the President’s naughty language, a past tweet from Rupar, meanwhile, shows he watches Curb Your Enthusiasm and describes it as “great stuff.”

Caught up on Curb Your Enthusiasm's 8th season this week. It's great stuff;LD's 'social assassin' persona & rugged good looks very inspiring — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 12, 2011



Infowars’ Kaitlin Bennett asks Trump supporters how they feel when wearing a MAGA hat in public.

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!