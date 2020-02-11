Triggered Vox Journo Counts Number of "F*cks" in Trump "Curb Your Enthusiasm" Tweet

A Vox journalist went through and counted the number of times the word “fuck” was used in a clip from Curb Your Enthusiasm recently tweeted out by President Trump.
On Monday night, the president surprised many when he tweeted a clip from episode 1 Season 10 of HBO’s hit show starring Seinfeld creator Larry David, in which the show’s protagonist realizes the power of the red MAGA hat.
“TOUGH GUYS FOR TRUMP!” Trump wrote in the tweet, accompanied by a clip where David defuses an angered motorcyclist, who he accidentally cut off on the highway, by apologizing while wearing the MAGA hat.
TOUGH GUYS FOR TRUMP! pic.twitter.com/DbjZjGzLWU
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2020
The tweet was hailed as one of Trump’s greatest trolls, especially given the show’s creator, who portrays Democrat socialist Bernie Sanders on Saturday Night Live, is no Trump supporter.
However, for one Vox journalist it was too much, and he counted every single time the word “fuck” was used in the clip in an attempt to argue sharing the video was somehow beneath the office of the president.
“The president of the United States posts a 28 second clip in which the word ‘fuck’ is used seven times,” said Vox writer Aaron Rupar.
Twitter users mocked Rupar, asking if he would be okay, among other criticisms.
Are you going to be okay? https://t.co/25PQvS9PG5
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 11, 2020
Pearl-clutching from the dregs of journalism at Vox is so delicious 🙄
— CarolinaConservative (@1776CC) February 11, 2020
Libs reacting to someone in a video cursing: pic.twitter.com/B1E1b5cif9
— Trevor 🇺🇸 (@SoCal4Trump) February 11, 2020
Oh NO! Trump shared a video with the F word…….😬
— Georgia (@DGC_2020) February 11, 2020
Guess you didn't know Bill Clinton.
— Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) February 11, 2020
I am so sorry this is happening to you
— Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) February 11, 2020
You mean like the left uses the word against POTUS45 and his followers 24/7⁉️
Thank leftists for the lack of shock from words like this of course unless their opponents use them. 🥴
— LetFreedomRing ✝️🚂💨💨🇺🇸 (@MariaMe42546452) February 11, 2020
Time to get offended!🤣 pic.twitter.com/LqBfCsTDYh
— Carlos Danger (@Brooks8314) February 11, 2020
Wow let’s impeach him for that https://t.co/earzvwncFW
— Matt (@mnoce19) February 11, 2020
The problem is Trump’s office is oval, so there’s no way to make him stand in the corner for this. Smh. https://t.co/WTP74Lo9BZ
— Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) February 11, 2020
While pretending to clutch his pearls over the President’s naughty language, a past tweet from Rupar, meanwhile, shows he watches Curb Your Enthusiasm and describes it as “great stuff.”
Caught up on Curb Your Enthusiasm's 8th season this week. It's great stuff;LD's 'social assassin' persona & rugged good looks very inspiring
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 12, 2011
Infowars’ Kaitlin Bennett asks Trump supporters how they feel when wearing a MAGA hat in public.
By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!