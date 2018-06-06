Triumphant! Rep. Steve Scalise Returns To Baseball Diamond

House majority whip Steve Scalise returned to the baseball field Wednesday for the first time since he was shot by a leftist gunman during a practice last year in Alexandria, Va.

Republican Senator Jeff Flake tweeted a picture of Scalise throwing the ball, saying, “This does my heart good.”

Scalise retweeted the photo and added, “Feels good to be back with the team!”

Ohio Rep. Brad Wenstrup, who used his skills as a combat surgeon to help save Scalise’s life when he was shot last year, welcomed Steve back and tweeted the photo below.

Rep. Scalise underwent multiple surgeries following last year’s shooting, but has since recovered and is now preparing for the congressional baseball game where Republicans and Democrats will face off on June 14.