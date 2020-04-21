Trolls Flood Bill de Blasio's Coronavirus Snitch Line With Dick Pics & Hitler Memes

People reacted to the launch of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s coronavirus snitch hotline by flooding it with dick pics and Hitler memes.

The Mayor launched the service on Saturday to encourage New Yorkers to report people who violate social distancing rules.

However, the response didn’t quite go as planned as it was deluged by trolls seeking to stick the figurative middle finger up at the Stasi-like nature of the hotline.

“An NYPD source said that “dick pic” photos of real penises have also been texted to 311, and a caller phoned in a tip that de Blasio was seen performing oral sex on someone “in an alleyway behind a 7-11” early Sunday,” reports the New York Post.

Another individual sent a meme of Adolph Hitler along with the words, “TO THOSE TURNING IN YOUR NEIGHBORS AND LOCAL BUSINESSES — YOU DID THE REICH THING.”

Other messages included a sign saying “EAT A BAG OF DICKS” that was accompanied by an image of candies arranged in the shape of male genitalia.

Another user sent the message “We will fight this tyrannical overreach!” while another message accused de Blasio himself of spreading the virus by deliberately coughing on people.

Over the last week, the U.S. has seen a number of anti-lockdown protests, with one expert even suggesting that the demonstrations could metastasize into full blown “mass civil unrest.”

