Tropical Storm Nate Triggers 'State of Emergency' Declarations Across Gulf Coast

Image Credits: NOAA.

As Tropical Storm Nate heads toward the Gulf Coast, communities have already started to prepare for the storm’s potential impacts.

A state of emergency has been declared by local officials in Alabama and parts of Florida and Louisiana in anticipation of Nate.

New Orleans officials met Thursday morning with the Sewerage & Water Board (S&WB) to discuss preparations for Nate and the condition of the city’s weakened drainage system, according to NOLA.com.

