Tropical Storm Nate Triggers 'State of Emergency' Declarations Across Gulf Coast

As Tropical Storm Nate heads toward the Gulf Coast, communities have already started to prepare for the storm’s potential impacts.

A state of emergency has been declared by local officials in Alabama and parts of Florida and Louisiana in anticipation of Nate.

New Orleans officials met Thursday morning with the Sewerage & Water Board (S&WB) to discuss preparations for Nate and the condition of the city’s weakened drainage system, according to NOLA.com.

A #Hurricane Watch remains in effect from Morgan City Louisiana to the MS/AL state line including New Orleans https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb #Nate pic.twitter.com/RORvkF9iZp — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) October 6, 2017

