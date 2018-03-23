Trudeau Government Tells Department To Avoid Non-Gender Inclusive Language Like ‘Mother’

The Trudeau government is accelerating its war on non-gender inclusive language by insisting a major government department avoid calling people “Mr.” or “Mrs.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau actively promotes gender inclusive language, famously declaring in February that “we say peoplekind” rather than mankind.

The dictate to Service Canada — the bureaucracy that provides everything from employment insurance to temporary foreign workers — also instructs workers to eschew such antiquated terms as “mother” and “father,” language that “can be seen as gender-specific by a client,” says a memo first obtained by CBC News’ French-language branch, Radio Canada.

Families Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said Wednesday the directive was helping the government staff “to adapt to the reality of 21st-century families.”

