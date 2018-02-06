Trudeau Interrupts Woman, Asks Her To Use ‘Peoplekind’ Not ‘Mankind’

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau interrupted a woman’s question during a town hall Friday to tell her that she should say “peoplekind” instead of “mankind.”

Trudeau interrupted the unidentified woman mid-sentence to correct her. “We came here today to ask you, to also look into the policies that religious charitable organizations have in our legislation so that it can also be changed, because maternal love is the love that’s going to change the future of mankind,” the woman said. The woman is reportedly connected with the World Mission Society Church of God, Fox News reported.

“We like to say ‘peoplekind,’ not necessarily ‘mankind,’ because it’s more inclusive,” Trudeau interrupted.

He wasn’t joking: Justin Trudeau interrupts woman during Q&A when she used the word “mankind.” He recommended that she say “peoplekind” instead. pic.twitter.com/mG61BlDcVU — Andy C. Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 5, 2018

Trudeau has been at the forefront of pushing politically correctness in Canada, announcing in November that his government will give $100 million to LGBTQ persons in the military and government agencies who have allegedly been slighted or disenfranchised due to their sexual orientation. The Canadian government offered a formal apology to LGBTQ Canadians in the government, “for the persecution & injustices they have suffered, and to advance together on the path to equality & inclusion,” Trudeau tweeted in November.

Religious leaders have pushed back against the prime minister, calling on the government in January to retract a policy requiring organizations to affirm their support of abortion and LGBTQ Canadians in order to receive federal funds to create summer jobs for youths.

The 2018 Canada Summer Jobs application currently mandates that applicants attest their support of abortion by declaring they will respect the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. It also requires groups to affirm their support of LGBT and reproductive rights, following complaints alleging that some organizations had refused to hire gay youths to hand out graphic cards, according to Global News.

Employment Minister Patty Hajdu has made it clear, however, that Trudeau’s Canadian government doesn’t intend to change the policy.