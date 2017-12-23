Trudeau: ISIS Fighters Returning Home 'Can Be Powerful Voice for Preventing Radicalization'

Image Credits: AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP/Getty Images.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a recent interview that Islamic State fighters who return home to Canada can be rehabilitated and serve as “an extraordinarily powerful voice for preventing radicalization in future generations.”

Trudeau sat down with CTV chief news anchor Lisa LaFlamme for a wide-ranging interview to reflect on 2017, including the collapse of ISIS’ so-called caliphate in Iraq and Syria and the threat posed by the group’s Canadian terrorists returning home.

“There’s a range of experiences when people come home,” Trudeau said. “We know that actually someone who has engaged and turned away from that hateful ideology can be an extraordinarily powerful voice for preventing radicalization in future generations and younger people within the community.”

Read more


Related Articles

Mexico Murder Total Hits An All Time High

Mexico Murder Total Hits An All Time High

World News
Comments
Russia willing to mediate US-North Korea talks: report

Russia willing to mediate US-North Korea talks: report

World News
Comments

Hungarian Christmas Message: ‘We’ll Protect Christian Culture, Not Retreat Behind Concrete Blocks and Watch Our Women Harassed On New Years

World News
Comments

Tens of thousands of US citizens may die if Korean conflict breaks out – Russian Security Council

World News
Comments

Zimbabwe: Tears of Joy as White Farmer Returns to Land Seized by Mugabe

World News
Comments

Comments