Trudeau: ISIS Fighters Returning Home 'Can Be Powerful Voice for Preventing Radicalization'

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a recent interview that Islamic State fighters who return home to Canada can be rehabilitated and serve as “an extraordinarily powerful voice for preventing radicalization in future generations.”

Trudeau sat down with CTV chief news anchor Lisa LaFlamme for a wide-ranging interview to reflect on 2017, including the collapse of ISIS’ so-called caliphate in Iraq and Syria and the threat posed by the group’s Canadian terrorists returning home.

“There’s a range of experiences when people come home,” Trudeau said. “We know that actually someone who has engaged and turned away from that hateful ideology can be an extraordinarily powerful voice for preventing radicalization in future generations and younger people within the community.”

