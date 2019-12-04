Trudeau, Macron And BoJo Caught On Hot Mic Laughing At Trump

In an edited clip released by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Justin Trudeau, Emmanuel Macron and Boris Johnson were all caught on a hot mic appearing to ridicule President Trump after a day of rambling press conferences that took world leaders off guard.

At the beginning of the clip, Johnson can be heard inquiring about why Macron was late to a meeting earlier that day, when Trudeau butts in, exclaiming that Macron had to factor in a 40-minute diversion apparently caused by Trump.

The world leaders were joined by Princess Anne, the Queen’s daughter, who naturally was invited to the Buckingham Palace reception where the footage was taken. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte also appears to be in the scrum. At one point, Rutte can be heard laughing while saying “fake news media”.

Though Trump’s name isn’t heard spoken, the subject of their gossipy little pow-wow is pretty clear. At one point, Trudeau can be heard telling his pals about how a certain leader’s team members’ jaws dropped when he launched into a rambling tangent during a press conference.

A loosened up Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, seen sipping from a glass of beer, could barely contain himself, gesturing wildly and shouting “You just watched his team’s jaws drop to the floor!”

It’s likely that Trudeau is referring to his joint press conference with President Trump, where the president veered wildly off-topic and answered questions about the burgeoning impeachment inquiry while lashing out at his democratic rivals.

However, Trump participated in several press conferences yesterday, not only with Nato General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg, but also with Boris Johnson, Trudeau, and a memorably tense news conference with Macron.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, leaders wrapped up the two-day summit with a draft communique that made on thing clear: The rest of Nato wants to keep Trump happy, and is much more concerned about what Trump wants than what the president of France wants right now, BBG reports.

The draft showed that leaders made “burden sharing” – Trump’s top priority re: Nato – the centerpiece of the communique.