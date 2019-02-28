Trudeau on Brink Amid Explosive Political Scandal

Embattled Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today faced mounting pressure from the leader of the opposition party to step down amid accusations of his involvement in a political scandal.

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer said he was “sickened and appalled by the testimony of former justice minister about the SNC-Lavalin case.”

He has also called for Mr Trudeau’s resignation and for a formal police investigation to take place. Asked about the incendiary calls from the opposition that he quit, Mr Trudeau said Candanians will have a clear choice in October’s federal election.

