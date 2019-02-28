Trudeau on Brink Amid Explosive Political Scandal

Image Credits: LARS HAGBERG/AFP/Getty Images.

Embattled Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today faced mounting pressure from the leader of the opposition party to step down amid accusations of his involvement in a political scandal.

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer said he was “sickened and appalled by the testimony of former justice minister about the SNC-Lavalin case.”

Rene Johnston/Toronto Star via Getty Images

He has also called for Mr Trudeau’s resignation and for a formal police investigation to take place. Asked about the incendiary calls from the opposition that he quit, Mr Trudeau said Candanians will have a clear choice in October’s federal election.

The “yellow vest movement” has crossed the ocean as average Canadians march to protest globalism. Faith Goldy gives an insider’s report on the movement’s success in Canada.


