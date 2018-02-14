Trudeau Rallies Supporters To ‘Take Action’ Against ‘Anti-Black Racism’ In Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pressed supporters at a Black History Month celebration in Gatineau, Quebec Monday to “recognize that anti-black racism and unconscious bias does exist.”

Trudeau has recently been suggesting that First Nations people are also subject to systemic racism in Canada.

“It’s time we recognize that anti-black racism and unconscious bias does exist,” Trudeau told the audience.

“It’s time we hear — and believe — the stories of men and women who have been judged by the colour of their skin. It’s time we take action to ensure equal opportunity and equal treatment of black Canadians in our schools and our places of work.”

