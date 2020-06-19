Trudeau 'Very Disappointed' With China's Decision To Charge Two Canadians With Espionage

The arrested Canadians – diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor – have been charged with espionage by Beijing.

They were arrested in China in December 2018 shortly after the detention of Huawei’s CFO Meng Wanzhou.

Ottawa is very disappointed with China’s decision to charge the two detained Canadian citizens with espionage and will work with international allies to convince Beijing to send the two men back, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.

China’s Supreme People’s Procuratorate announced earlier in the day that the two Canadians, diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor, have been formally charged with espionage.

The charges come as a Canadian court authorized the extradition of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou to the United States.

Meng was arrested in Canada just days before Beijing detained Kovrig and Spavor. The Huawei official is accused of fraudulent financial schemes violating US sanctions against Iran.

Beijing has repeatedly stressed that Meng is a victim of a political game unfolding against the backdrop of the tensions between the United States and China.



Alex Jones breaks down the attempts to give the power of police enforcement in America to the UN and the globalist agenda for an authoritarian new world order.

Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!