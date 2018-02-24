Trudeau's India Visit Fiasco Unlikely To Help Ratings Nosedive

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family are on the tail end of a visit to India meant to develop economic ties and enhance Canada’s profile abroad that has instead generated widespread ridicule of the leftist head of government and outrage at his ties to a convicted terrorist.

Between his use of public funds to bring a celebrity chef with him on the trip, to his administration inviting a convicted Sikh terrorist to an official dinner, and a wardrobe variously described as “cultural appropriation,” “tacky,” and “a bit much,” Trudeau appears to have done little to improve public opinion of his nation in India.

While this may have devastating repercussions for Canadian foreign policy, it may also damage Trudeau’s standing at home, where his Labour Party relied on Indian-Canadian voters to take power in 2015 and may soon need them again in a year.

Read more