Trudeau’s Wife Sophie Grégoire Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Image Credits: Christinne Muschi/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, has tested positive for the coronavirus after exhibiting flu-like symptoms.

“She is feeling well, is taking all the recommended precautions and her symptoms remain mild,” A Trudeau spokesperson said in a statement, adding that the prime minister is in “good health with no symptoms.” Trudeau will self-quarantine for two-weeks and work from home.

“Although I’m experiencing uncomfortable symptoms of the virus, I will be back on my feet soon,” Grégoire Trudeau said in a separate statement. “Being in quarantine at home is nothing compared to other Canadian families who might be going through this and for those facing more serious health concerns.”

