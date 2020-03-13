Trudeau’s Wife Sophie Grégoire Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, has tested positive for the coronavirus after exhibiting flu-like symptoms.

“She is feeling well, is taking all the recommended precautions and her symptoms remain mild,” A Trudeau spokesperson said in a statement, adding that the prime minister is in “good health with no symptoms.” Trudeau will self-quarantine for two-weeks and work from home.

“Although I’m experiencing uncomfortable symptoms of the virus, I will be back on my feet soon,” Grégoire Trudeau said in a separate statement. “Being in quarantine at home is nothing compared to other Canadian families who might be going through this and for those facing more serious health concerns.”

Read more



Mike Adams joins The Alex Jones Show to expose the leftists efforts to sabotage President Trump’s efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Be prepared! Secure your bottle of Survival Shield X-2 nascent iodine for 40% off now!