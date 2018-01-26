True Power: Globalists Can't Hide Awe of President Trump

Image Credits: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty.

The president’s presence at the World Economic Forum changed the tone of the function entirely as his appearance shifted the loud and busy convention to a solemn and regal atmosphere.

Donald Trump lead by example, championing a nationalist agenda among globalists.

Opposing actors could only give their respect, with the success of the stock market and economy during Trump’s first year.

Internationally, the Trump administration eradicated ISIS and fostered North Korea’s decision to open communication with South Korea.

Infowars’ Dan Lyman defined Davos: it’s Trump versus globalists, and everything is on the table.

“No question, it’s not just the U.S. stage for them, it’s on an international scale. We should be prepared for anything anywhere,” he warned.

More:


Related Articles

Report: Refugees in Switzerland Want Expensive Clothes, Don’t Integrate

Report: Refugees in Switzerland Want Expensive Clothes, Don’t Integrate

Globalism
Comments
EU Fines American Chip Maker $1.2 Billion

EU Fines American Chip Maker $1.2 Billion

Globalism
Comments

India’s Prime Minister Says Globalization Is Losing Its Luster

Globalism
Comments

Lou Dobbs: Time To Declare War On The Deep State

Globalism
Comments

Soros Taunt: “Orban Started Really Going Wrong When he Made his Father Rich”

Globalism
Comments

Comments